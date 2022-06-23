Latest Kevin Durant Report Now Piggybacks On Kyrie Irving Situation

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest fears of the Brooklyn Nets appear to be coming to the forefront.

Kevin Durant was added to the rumor party Thursday afternoon after Kyrie Irving had found himself there throughout the last few weeks. And recent rumors now have indicated the Nets could be without both NBA All-Stars moving forward.

Durant is “monitoring” the Nets’ situation with regards to Irving and considering options with his future, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Should the Nets not sign Irving and the point guard go elsewhere, however, it’s possible Durant forces a trade out of town.

The situation reflects what ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnawowski shared Wednesday. Wojnarowski noted how Irving’s search for leverage against the Nets could ultimately come back to Durant.

Irving, who expressed his intentions were to remain in Brooklyn after the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, does not have any long-term deal. He has a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but has yet to reach an agreement with the Nets beyond the upcoming campaign. The organization is hesitant to sign Irving to anything more than a short-term contract due to his lack of availability and the circus that seems to follow him.

Well, that reportedly has led Irving to create a list of teams he’d like the Nets to consider when it comes to a sign-and-trade. Those teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, according to Wojnarowski.

Irving has until June 29 to make his decision on his player option. But perhaps the Durant fallout is just starting to pick up with free agency approaching.