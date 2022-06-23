Nazem Kadri Controversial OT Goal Left Jon Cooper Nearly In Tears

NESN Logo Sign In

Nazem Kadri’s storybook night for the Colorado Avalanche was a nightmare for Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kadri made a dramatic return to the Colorado lineup ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and scored the overtime game-winner to give the Avs a commanding 3-1 series lead on Wednesday night.

On the surface, it’s a great moment, as Kadri had been out since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals with a thumb injury. But it wasn’t without a little bit of controversy.

A dejected Cooper had a brief postgame press conference in which he answered just one question. The two-time Stanley Cup winner was quite emotional and borderline cryptic as he alluded to the game-winning goal and said he’d have more to say the next day.

"You?re gonna see what I mean when you see the winning goal. My heart breaks for the players because we probably still should be playing.?



Jon Cooper only took one question post-game, and was clearly not happy about the Avalanche's OT winning goal. pic.twitter.com/g6DAwp475i — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2022

So, what gives? Well, apparently the Lightning felt the Avalanche had too many men on the ice for the overtime winner. Screenshots showed Colorado had six players on the ice with one of them heading off for a line change.

NHL Hockey Operations released a statement on the play after the game.