Margot Douillet Becomes First Woman Manager In Futures League Game

Margot Douillet is the director of operations and bullpen coach for the Pittsfield Suns of the Futures College Baseball League, but she made history June 8.

Douillet served as manager for the team in their away game at Centennial Field against the Vermont Lake Monsters. Through this opportunity, she became the first female to ever do so in the league.

Being given the chance to manage the squad “was a dream come true” for Douillet.

“I reached out to a lot of the past players and asked if they had any advice for me. They pretty much all said the same thing. They said, ‘Don’t worry about the score. Just go out there, soak it all in and have fun,'” Douillet told NESN.com in a video interview. “It was a surreal experience, especially coaching third base. Being out on the field with all the action going on and looking up into the stands, I had to pinch myself.

“I was very fortunate when I started out as an intern that our general manager Kristen (Huss), the only female general manager in the league, was and continues to be an incredible mentor for me.”

Douillet hopes this sets precedent for female staff members in the Futures League and beyond, hoping “the number of opportunities increases.”

“Hopefully fans and those within organizations are starting to see that there are a lot of qualified females out there, they just have to take a chance,” Douillet said.