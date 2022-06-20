Matt Fitzpatrick, Right At Home In Boston, Wins Thrilling U.S. Open

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE, Mass. — As Matt Fitzpatrick’s father, xxx, celebrated with his son after his U.S. Open win Sunday, the elder Fitz donned fitting headwear.

Russell Fitzpatrick wore a Boston Red Sox hat as he embraced his son on the green of the 72nd hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The Fitzpatrick clan might as well be honorary New Englanders at this point, as Matthew became just the second player in men’s golf history — joining Jack Nicklaus — to win the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open at the same course after he won the amateur crown in Brookline back in 2013.

It sure wasn’t easy, though. Fitzpatrick, who started the day tied for the lead, had to hold off a furious but fading charge from Scottie Scheffler, as well as a gutsy effort from his playing partner, Will Zalatoris.

Fitzpatrick passed the toughest test in golf in large part because of his steely resolve on the back nine. After going out in 33, Fitzpatrick bogeyed the 10th and 11th, the latter paired with a Zalatoris birdie could have caused his confidence to wane. However, he bounced back with a par at 12, and then after going long to the back of the green on the par-4 13th, he hit the putt of his life.

Despite a seemingly partisan crowd pulling for Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick electrified the gallery in the corner of the property by dropping a 48-foot birdie putt at 13 to start a dash to the finish line.

FROM DOWNTOWN ?? @MattFitz94 turns the tide with a birdie at the 13th. #USOPEN pic.twitter.com/vNyll09b3E — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 19, 2022

It takes a little luck to win the U.S. Open, too. After matching pars at 14, both Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris hit wayward drives to the left at the par-4 15th. Zalatoris’ ball was nestled deep in the rough, but Fitzpatrick caught a break by hitting it into the gallery with the ball coming to rest on trampled turf, thanks to a fortunate bounce.