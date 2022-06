NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Strahm shut it down in the ninth inning.

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels for a third-straight game, defeating them by a score of 1-0 thanks to an RBI double by Bobby Dalbec.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora turned to the left-handed reliever for the second-straight night after John Schreiber got one out and he was able to lock it down for the series victory.

