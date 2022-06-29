Michelle Beadle Left Perplexed By Tom Brady’s Monster FOX Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

You can include Michelle Beadle among those who can’t understand why FOX dished out such a massive amount of money to Tom Brady.

Brady landed a record-breaking television contract before he even finished playing in the NFL. The mega-network inked the seven-time Super Bowl champion to a reported 10-year, $375 million deal to serve as its lead analyst and a brand ambassador whenever he finally decides to hang up his pads.

Beadle, who obviously has a wealth of TV and broadcasting experience, was taken aback by the number Brady fetched from FOX.

“The $375 million media deal that Tom Brady — that is asinine,” Beadle said on the “What Did I Miss?” podcast, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “I mean, I don’t even know what that dude’s ever said that has made me go, ‘Huh, I can’t wait to hear more of that.’ But $375 million?”

Beadle isn’t the only person in the industry to express some skepticism about Brady’s pact with FOX. Legendary play-by-play voice Al Michaels, who recently landed a big new deal of his own, believes there’s more to the contract than what’s been reported.

Regardless, it’s tough to imagine FOX will come to regret giving Brady so much dough. The network has the means, and one could argue having the greatest football player of all time whose celebrity is off the charts on your team is an invaluable asset.