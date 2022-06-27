MLB Insider Links Red Sox To Three Enticing Trade Candidates

NESN Logo Sign In

As the hot stove heats up, it’s time to start thinking about who the Boston Red Sox could acquire.

The team is on the rise and cementing their place among the rest of the contenders just in time to invest in some reinforcements.

There are three names already being linked to Boston:

Baltimore Orioles reliever Jorge López

“Given the volatility of relievers on a year-to-year basis, López’s strong season — he has a 0.75 ERA and 13 saves in 31 appearances — makes the 29-year-old journeyman a prime candidate for teams looking to bolster the bullpen,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote Sunday.

It remains to be seen if the O’s would be willing to trade one of their key weapons with 2 1/2 years of team-control remaining to an American League East rival, but it would not make much sense to keep the right-hander in Baltimore.

López’s value is as high as it can be, and the Orioles are not expected to contend anytime soon. As far as the Red Sox are concerned, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has reported interest in acquiring a pair of right-handed relievers, and wants to make moves that will help the team win in the present and future. The addition of López would aid both of those ventures.

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell

“Washington isn’t going anywhere this season, and while the Nationals might not be ready to entertain the idea of trading Juan Soto, Bell — who turns 30 on Aug. 14 — figures to draw plenty of attention from offense-needy teams,” Feinsand wrote.