NBA Draft Preview: Five Players Celtics Could Target In Second Round

The Boston Celtics don’t have a treasure chest of draft assets entering the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Boston traded its first-round pick at the NBA trade deadline in order to acquire Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs. It was a move that ultimately helped the Celtics continue their in-season turnaround and reach the NBA Finals before bowing out in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors last week.

The Celtics currently have just one draft selection, No. 53 overall, entering the draft. While it might be difficult to predict where the lottery balls fall, we’ve came up with a list of five players the Celtics might target.

Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova

Gillespie, 22, capped off his five-year run with the Wildcats with three Big East titles and one National Championship. He is projected to be selected in the second round or go undrafted. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Gillespie is a knockdown shooter — among the best the draft has to offer — and is crafty off the dribble. He hit a career-best 41.5% of his 7.2 3-point attempts per game during the 2021-22 season while averaging 15.6 points with 3.2 assists.

Gillespie also showed glimpses of his ability as a playmaker, something president of basketball operations Brad Stevens acknowledged the Celtics will look to add. Gillespie, who has been linked to the Celtics, has the tools to fit as a backup point guard and his instincts on defense, though head coach Ime Udoka would look to further tap into them, could benefit Boston’s biggest strength.

Jabari Walker, SF, Colorado

Walker, 19, possesses the athleticism and length that it takes to succeed in the NBA, though he’s far better at scoring off the ball than he is creating for himself. Walker, who was named an All-Pac-12 selection last season with Colorado, averaged 14.6 points on 46% shooting from the field with 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Walker has been projected to go in the second round, but some recent draft workouts might hint a jump up the draft board. Walker offers plenty of upside for the Celtics given where they’re currently slated with his decent shot-making ability and ability on the defensive end.