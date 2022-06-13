NBA Finals Game 5 Officiating Crew Good For Warriors, Bad For Celtics?

NESN Logo Sign In

Game 5 of the NBA Finals looks like a classic case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object: The Boston Celtics are undefeated coming off a loss this postseason (7-0), but the officiating crew for Monday night’s showdown at Chase Center seemingly favors the Golden State Warriors.

Marc Davis (crew chief), Tony Brothers (referee) and Josh Tiven (umpire) will work Game 5, which comes on the heels of Golden State winning Game 4 at TD Garden to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Marc Davis worked Game 1 which was a Boston victory.



Tony Brothers and Josh Tiven worked Game 2 with was a Golden State victory. https://t.co/gkcjO7nBIn — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 13, 2022

This is notable, as the Celtics historically have struggled with Brothers on the whistle, especially during the playoffs in recent years.

Boston is 7-15 SU in 22 career postseason games officiated by Brothers, the fifth-worst winning percentage (.318) among teams with at least 10 games called by the veteran ref. The Celtics have a minus-6 average point differential in those games, along with a minus-3.5 average free-throw attempt differential.

As BetMGM’s John Ewing noted Monday on Twitter, the Celtics are 3-12 SU and 4-11 ATS in their last 15 playoff games officiated by Brothers since 2015.

Tiven hasn’t exactly been kind to the C’s, either. Boston is 2-6 SU in playoff games officiated by Tiven.