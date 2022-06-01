NBA Finals Preview: Five Reasons Celtics Will Beat Warriors In Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics and Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors will take center stage in the NBA Finals.

The best-of-seven series will kick off Thursday with Game 1 set for 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State holds home-court advantage after finishing the regular season with a better record.

Here are five reasons why the Celtics are capable of winning the organization’s 18th NBA championship:

Elite, switch-heavy defense

The Celtics, the team with the best defensive rating in the NBA after the regular season, will present a challenge that Golden State hasn’t had to deal with throughout much of its postseason run. Sure, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors’ opponent in the Western Conference semifinals, were are a sound defensive team, but Boston has done so at a different level than anyone since the calendar turned to 2022. And they’ve been able to do so because of their versatility and switch-heavy scheme. It could make it tough on those like Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to find separation, ultimately combatting Golden State’s off-ball movement. Based on how the Celtics handle the Warriors’ screen game, which is designed to get shooters open, Boston should make it tough on Golden State to get easy looks. No other team switched more frequently than the Celtics during the regular season, and they rank second in frequency (44%) during the playoffs, as shared in a story on ESPN.com.

Boston’s size, physicality

The Celtics have the opportunity to assert some physical dominance against Golden State. Boston has size with 6-foot-9 Al Horford and 6-foot-8 high jumper Robert Williams. Grant Williams also offers strength and physicality displayed when he guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo during Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, as long as officiating allows aren’t overly quick with the whistle, could muck it up against Curry while limiting the sharpshooter. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, two of the better two-way players in the league, do more than hold their own on that side of the floor, too. They’ll be tasked to do the same against matchups that likely will include Andrew Wiggins and Thompson. It’ll be crucial for the Celtics to use that size and limit Golden State on the offensive glass, which proved a tough task at times during their conference title run.

Golden State’s turnover troubles

Disclaimer: This is a massive issue for the Celtics, too. And it’s why this series could come down to who turns the ball over less. Both the Celtics and Warriors are turnover prone, as Golden State has been throughout much of its historical run with six NBA Finals in eight years. The Warriors turn the ball over given their fast-paced style of play with ball movement and moving off the ball serving as contributing factors. Golden State is averaging 14.8 turnovers, which has resulted in opponents scoring 16 points per game, in the playoffs. And much like the Celtics, their wins and losses depend on how they take care of the ball. In Golden State’s four postseason losses, they averaged 16.3 turnovers for 20.8 points while in wins they cut that number to 14.2 turnovers for 14.3 points, as shared by ESPN. Should the Celtics be able to get the Warriors to turn it over, it will help Boston get easier buckets in transition while turning Golden State’s defense more frantic in the half court.

The Ime Udoka effect

“… We know (the Warriors are) a high-level team, executing team that has a ton of great shooters, great players overall, guys I know well,” first-year head coach Ime Udoka said after Boston eliminated Miami. Udoka’s familiarity with Curry, specifically, should provide some confidence for Green Teamers — he’s both played and coached against the veteran guard. Udoka proved during Boston’s first-round series his knowledge of the Nets, and specifically Kevin Durant, made the NBA superstar look pedestrian during much of the four-game sweep. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr certainly has done a good job getting his stars to buy in over the years, but Boston’s rookie coach has provided an advantage in every season thus far.