NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Latest Rumors, Signings As Fireworks Begin

The NBA offseason has reached its peak with a flurry of rumors and trades making headlines even before the official start to free agency.

Players officially will be able to start talking with teams — as if there was no tampering beforehand, of course — starting at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Signings are able to be made after the window opens at 6 p.m. ET, as well.

We’ll continue to have you covered with the latest rumblings and signings here.

2:50 p.m. ET: In a story that undoubtedly will take over the offseason, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets now are working on finding a trade partner for the NBA superstar.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

12:50 p.m. ET: The Philadelphia 76ers, with James Harden opting out of his $47 million play option to re-sign on a more team-friendly contract, are expected to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year contract worth $30 million, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

12:45 p.m. ET: Multiple teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to compete for P.J. Tucker in free agency, according to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer.