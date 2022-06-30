NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Latest Rumors, Signings As Fireworks Begin

The NBA offseason has reached its peak with a flurry of rumors and trades making headlines even before the official start to free agency.
Players officially will be able to start talking with teams — as if there was no tampering beforehand, of course — starting at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Signings are able to be made after the window opens at 6 p.m. ET, as well.
We’ll continue to have you covered with the latest rumblings and signings here.
2:50 p.m. ET: In a story that undoubtedly will take over the offseason, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets now are working on finding a trade partner for the NBA superstar.
12:50 p.m. ET: The Philadelphia 76ers, with James Harden opting out of his $47 million play option to re-sign on a more team-friendly contract, are expected to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year contract worth $30 million, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
12:45 p.m. ET: Multiple teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to compete for P.J. Tucker in free agency, according to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer.
11:15 a.m. ET: Jalen Brunson reportedly won’t meet with the Miami Heat as it becomes a two-horse race between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, according to the Associated Press.
9:30 a.m. ET: The market for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton doesn’t seem to be booming as options are limited, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.
9 a.m. ET: Kemba Walker and the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.