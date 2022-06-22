NBA Rumors: Celtics Reportedly Interested In This Veteran Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics might already have their first reported target in NBA free agency.

Looking to improve in a couple areas offensively, which president of basketball operations Brad Stevens addressed on Tuesday at his end-of-season press conference, the Celtics are expected to make a run at veteran forward Nicolas Batum, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Batum is declining his $3.3 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers to hit the open market, where there will be plenty of suitors — not just the Celtics — after his services. Haynes reported that the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Sun and Utah Jazz will all have “strong interest” in Batum.

But what it the most logical landing spot for 14-year NBA veteran? According to Haynes, it is for Batum to return to the Clippers on a two-year deal, but that certainly won’t stop the Celtics and the rest of the pack from trying to persuade Batum in joining a new team.

Batum, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward, started in 54 games for the Clippers this past season, compiling 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. For the second straight season, Batum also shot 40% from beyond the arc.

The 33-year-old Batum does make sense for the Celtics given that he can add depth on the wing to try to take some of the offensive burden off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Frenchman could also give the bench a lift in the scoring department, something Stevens wants more of heading into next season.

While Batum is certainly not in his prime anymore and a step slower, his size seems to be the prototype the Celtics are after these days in their quest to play positionless basketball.