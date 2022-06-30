NBA Rumors: Mutual Interest Reported Between Celtics, Danilo Gallinari

NESN Logo Sign In

In what is certainly the biggest NBA news of the day, the Boston Celtics and forward Danilo Gallinari are said to have mutual interest ahead of NBA free agency.

While the focus of the NBA world is set on Kevin Durant’s reported trade request, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports Gallinari is seeking the mid-level exception and has three teams on his list of preferred destinations: the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and the Celtics.

Will be seeking the mid-level exception with BOS, MIA and CHI among the teams he has interest in, a source close to Gallinari told ESPN https://t.co/H3V2WTEsCG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 30, 2022

This report stems off of Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweet saying that the San Antonio Spurs are expected to waive the veteran forward after acquiring him in a block-buster trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics reportedly have mutual interest in Gallinari, as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made it clear the team would prioritize bench scoring this offseason. The Celtics’ midlevel exception is worth $6.4 million.

Gallinari is a veteran of 14 NBA seasons, averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game over the course of his career. The former No. 6 pick settled into a bench role for the Hawks in 2021-22, averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 66 games.

NBA free agency is set to open Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.