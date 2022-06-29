NBA Rumors: Potential Celtics Target Bradley Beal To Become Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

Bradley Beal just made the NBA free agency market a lot more interesting, at least for the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards guard declined his player option, electing to become a free agent.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards ? or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

In declining the option, Beal turned down $36.4 million guaranteed in a move that will lead to one of two things: Beal can either return to Washington on a five-year deal worth nearly $250 million, or find a new home on a four-year deal worth around $184 million. The decision to leave Washington likely would be in order to join a contender.

That’s where the Celtics fit in this equation.

Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, Boston’s been vocal about adding scoring this offseason. Beal, with well-established hometown ties to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, has immediately become one of the top options available.

The likelihood that Beal ends up in Boston is extremely slim. This move could signal a strong chance he just returns to Washington for the largest payout. But you can never say never in the NBA.