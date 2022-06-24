NBA Rumors: Trevion Williams Set To Join Celtics’ Summer League Team

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics have reportedly added an exciting addition to their Summer League squad.

Boston added former Purdue Boilermaker Trevion Williams to its Summer League roster Friday, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The 6-foot-9 forward was ranked as the best passing and rebounding big man in the draft. With a strong showing, Williams can earn himself an NBA contract. He reacted to the news on Instagram.

“Blessings,” Williams wrote along with a four-leaf clover emoji.

The Celtics drafted Alabama’s JD Davison with the No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday. Bench depth as been the main concern for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Davison and Williams can potentially bring that if they can prove themselves in Summer League.

Williams played four years at Purdue and collected many accolades, stats courtesy of Purdue basketball. In his senior year, he led the team in assists (112) and was named third-team All-Big Ten and the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year.

He ended his career as one of three Big Ten players in the last 30 years with at least 1,400 points, 900 rebounds and 225 career assists (Draymond Green, Ethan Happ). Those 1,400 points, 900 rebounds and 225 assists came in under 2,500 minutes. He is the only player in college basketball in the last 20 years to do so in under 2,500 minutes and one of just two players to do so in under 3,000 minutes.