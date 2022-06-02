NBA Scout Pinpoints ‘Big Factor’ In Predicting Celtics-Warriors Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Oddsmakers are favoring the Warriors in Golden State’s NBA Finals matchup with the Celtics, but plenty of others believe Boston will secure its 18th championship banner.

It’s really a fascinating matchup between two excellent franchises, with so many layers that have the potential to swing momentum in either team’s favor. Picking a winner almost seems fruitless, given the unpredictability, and the best-of-seven series could wind up being a battle of attrition.

The Athletic asked a scout, a coach and a team executive to predict how the NBA Finals will play out. The responses were shared in a piece published Tuesday, and the scout is leaning toward the C’s.

“I’m picking Boston,” the scout told The Athletic. “They had a very rough road, a very competitive road to get here: Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami, all very good teams, even the Nets. The Nets could’ve easily won a couple of games or even three games in that series. So all that stuff about (the Celtics’) lack of experience and not having been to the finals — I wouldn’t throw it out the window, but they won two Game 7s, and one of those on the other guys’ court. So they certainly have stood up to the moment.”

There certainly are stars on both sides, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way for Boston and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green comprising Golden State’s longtime core. But the other players — Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, etc. — might make a huge difference as each team seeks an advantage in a matchup that looks even on paper.

The scout believes Boston’s size will be “a problem” for Golden State, as Horford, Robert Williams III, Grant Williams and Daniel Theis are capable of neutralizing the spark Kevon Looney provided for the Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

“Size will be a big factor,” the scout told The Athletic. “Boston, starting with Williams and Horford, it’s like the Celtics are massive. I just don’t think Looney’s going to have the same kind of impact against those guys. Against Dallas … he could almost be dominant. But Boston is a whole different story. … “