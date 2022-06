NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics brought the fire in Game 3 not just on the court but during halftime as well.

Three-time Grammy winner Nelly performed at TD Garden during halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The hip-hop artist sported a Jayson Tatum jersey to represent his hometown friend. Nelly performed some of his hit songs like “Just a Dream” and “Hot in Herre.”

.@Nelly_Mo had the ?Cement? Air Jordan 3s on for his halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/WpXlJEghG9 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) June 9, 2022

Nelly’s hometown friend Tatum and the Celtics went up 68-56 at halftime with the Boston forward scoring 11 points and dishing out five assists.