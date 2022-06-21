NFL Fans Noticed Obvious Omission In Rob Gronkowski Retirement Announcement

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski followed Tom Brady’s lead once again.

The longtime New England Patriots tight end announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and in doing so thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he’s played for the last two seasons, in a lengthy Instagram post. Gronkowski even shared a story about his childhood and growing up wanting to play for the Buccaneers.

He did not, however, offer any kind words to Bill Belichick of those at One Patriot Place on Tuesday.

Wait, didn’t we just do this?! Well, yes.

Many Patriots fans were up in arms when Brady announced his brief retirement in February, and did not thank their beloved organization in his statement. Similar sentiments were shared on social media in the wake of Gronkowski’s post.

Rob Gronkowski didn?t mention a single thing about the #patriots in his retirement post on Instagram ??. What is up with Foxboro? #NFL — GangGreen (@ThePoloGroundz) June 21, 2022

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady not acknowledging the Patriots in either of their retirement announcements is pretty interesting — ??Garrett Ferguson?? (@GarrettSprints) June 21, 2022

Who in the Patriots organization pissed off Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady enough for them not to mention New England in their initial retirement posts?? ? — Dylan Lowe (@TheBeardedPod) June 21, 2022

Brady & Rob Gronkowski hate the Patriots with a passion lol https://t.co/uRHnkNjwD3 — CARL WINSLOW NEPHEW (@noah_rest) June 21, 2022

like tom brady, rob gronkowski failed to mention the new england patriots in his farewell letter to football — elijah (@bobbymillller) June 21, 2022

Those who don’t feel like Gronkowski did anything wrong are quick to point to the appreciation he showed for New England when he announced his first retirement before the 2019 season. He was under contract with the Patriots at the time, and had not played for any other team — his first nine seasons coming in New England.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010,” Gronkowski wrote at the time, per NFL.com. “Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization.”

Brady, similarly, had thanked the Patriots for his two decades in New England before he left in free agency.