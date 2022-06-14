NFL Rumors: Here’s ‘Main Issue’ In Potential Baker Mayfield Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Baker Mayfield is stuck between a rock and a hard place. The rock is the Cleveland Browns, who went out and found a new quarterback without having a plan in place to get rid of Mayfield, their old one. The hard place is the Carolina Panthers, who want Mayfield to be their new quarterback, but are timid in adding him.

What’s holding up the trade according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports? Well, money.

“As minicamps begin today for the Browns and Panthers, trade talks between the teams continue surrounding QB Baker Mayfield, per sources. The main issue remains Mayfield’s salary and how much (or how little) teams pay,” Jones tweeted.

Mayfield is tied with the 12th highest salary cap number among all NFL quarterbacks. Though he hasn’t exactly played to that standard, that likely wouldn’t be an issue for Carolina if they didn’t employ the man that Mayfield is tied with, Sam Darnold.

Both Mayfield and Darnold are due just over $18.8 million in 2022, meaning if the Panthers are going to swing a trade for the former No. 1 overall pick, they want the Browns to eat some salary. Those talks could likely take some time, but as Jones says, one side doesn’t have any.

“There’s urgency on Carolina’s side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it’s the best offer they have. Talks ongoing,” Jones tweeted.

So, despite both teams wanting the move to happen, money is holding it up. Another aspect holding things up is a potential suspension looming for new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If he lands on a suspension list, the Browns would be served well to have Mayfield on the books to fill in.