NFL Rumors: Isaiah Wynn Will Report To Patriots Minicamp

Wynn did participate in OTAs

by

It looks like Isaiah Wynn’s absence will end next week.

The Patriots left tackle was absent from OTAs, which created some questions for New England’s O-line, especially after an underwhelming 2022 season.

Even though the OTAs are not mandatory, many saw it as an opportunity for Wynn, who’s in a contract year, to tighten up what needed to be worked on in order to not start the new season slowly.

But according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Wynn will report to minicamp at Gillette Stadium next week.

While we don’t know exactly why Wynn was absent from OTAs, it is a good sign that he will be at minicamp. After all, if he’s expected to be the Patriots’ franchise left tackle, he probably should get all the work in he can get.

Mandatory minicamp is June 7-9.

More NFL:

Patriots Offseason Schedule: Dates For 2022 OTAs, Minicamp Revealed
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo
Previous Article

Alex Verdugo Reflects On ‘Very Frustrating’ First Two Months Of Red Sox Season
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Next Article

Xander Bogaerts ‘Very Blessed’ After Breaking Red Sox Record

Picked For You

Related