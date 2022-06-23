NFL Writer Identifies This Patriots Draft Pick As Steal Post Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots had quite an interesting NFL Draft, but the 2022 class looks like it could produce key contributors at the jump.

The start of the draft for the Patriots was peculiar with the selection of offensive lineman Cole Strange at No. 29. However, New England appears to have found jewels in the mid-rounds.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine identified each team’s draft selection that “already look like steal” after mandatory minicamps. For the Patriots, Ballentine chose fourth-round pick Jack Jones, who NFL Draft experts believed to be one of New England’s better picks in the draft. The cornerback selected with the No. 121 pick joins a well-established secondary unit and has impressed in offseason workouts and in minicamp.

“The Patriots don’t have to turn Jones into an All-Pro corner in Year 1,” Ballentine wrote. “If he even becomes a starter, that’s a huge value for the fourth round.”

Jones profiles as a player that can fill in at the slot cornerback role, and the 24-year-old noted the weight gain he must need in order to compete against NFL-caliber wide receivers.

New England will have its hands full trying to replace J.C. Jackson — who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. But with Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, who was drafted with the No. 85 pick in the third round, the Patriots are ready to retool and come out strong with a strong pass coverage unit.