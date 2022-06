NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta got it done once again.

The Boston Red Sox nabbed the first victory of their nine-game homestand, defeating the Oakland Athletics by a score of 6-1 thanks to home runs by Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.

Pivetta once again dominated, going eight strong in the win. In his last eight starts, he is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA.

For more on Pivetta, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.