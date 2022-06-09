Nickelback? Angels Deploy Wild Strategy To Break Slump Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The monotony of a 162-game baseball season can get to anyone, even the professionals. For the Los Angeles Angels, that monotony has quickly turned into pain.

Losers of a franchise-record 13 consecutive games, coming off the firing of their manager, Joe Maddon, the Angels were reeling headed into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox. So they decided to make a change.

Hoping to loosen things up for the club, interim manager Phil Nevin and his coaching staff decided all Angels batters would walk up to the plate to a different song by Canadian rock-band Nickelback.

Thankfully for us all, ESPN writer Alden Gonzalez was there to document the proceedings.

“The players didn’t know this was happening until Shohei Ohtani, the leadoff hitter du jour, strolled to the batter’s box and ‘Photograph,’ the 2005 hit, blared from the Angel Stadium speakers. Jo Adell followed with ‘Rockstar.’ Then Jared Walsh with ‘How You Remind Me.’ And Matt Duffy with ‘Someday.’ And Juan Lagares with ‘If Today Was Your Last Day.’ And Brandon Marsh with ‘When We Stand Together.’ And Jack Mayfield with ‘What Are You Waiting For?’ And Kurt Suzuki with ‘This Afternoon.’ And Tyler Wade with ‘Animals,’ ” Gonzalez wrote.

Ultimately the switch up would prove to be un-fruitful, as Los Angeles dropped their 14th straight game to Boston. It is unknown whether or not LA will choose to keep rocking with Nickelback on Thursday, perhaps they switch things up and go with Train.

Either way, it’s nice to see they had a good sense of humor about it.