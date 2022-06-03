No, Al Horford Did Not Blow Kiss To Warriors Fans In Celtics’ Game 1 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford made the most of his first NBA Finals game Thursday night and helped the Celtics to a Game 1 win over the Golden State Warriors.

With Boston up 120-105 with 31 seconds to go, Horford was seen by ABC cameras blowing a kiss toward the crowd. ESPN’s Twitter account ran with it and put that the center was blowing a kiss to the “Bay Area Crowd.”

Horford hasn’t been one to taunt the crowd and it seems this wasn’t the case.

Horford’s sister, Anna Horford, corrected ESPN by letting them know her brother’s wife was in the crowd behind the bench.

His wife was behind the bench ? — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 3, 2022

Anna Horford always has her family’s back.

Al Horford had the last laugh, though, after his historic night that helped the Celtics take a 1-0 lead.