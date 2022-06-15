Here’s Unfortunate Reality Of Patriots’ Current Cornerbacks Group

So, who stays and who goes when the Patriots reveal their roster?

Assuming health (which you can’t do, but must for the purposes of this exercise), Mills and all three Joneses figure to be roster locks. You could make a case for Jonathan Jones, who is entering a contract year and will carry a $7.7 million salary-cap hit, being a surprise cut or trade candidate. But it’s hard to imagine the Patriots parting ways with him, Jackson and Gilmore — their three best corners this time last year — within an 11-month period. That would be a serious talent drain at a premium position. Plus, Jones is a favorite among both teammates and coaches, and is a very good, hard-working player.

As for Marcus and Jack Jones, we’re talking about a third- and fourth-round pick, respectively, with the former drawing Tryann Mathieu comparisons and the latter being among the standouts in minicamp. They’re not going anywhere.

With two spots left, New England now must decide between Butler, Mitchell, Williams, Bethel and Wade — none of whom carry salaries, cap hits or dead cap hits north of $2.2 million. And, honestly, you could make cases for and against each of them earning roster spots.

Butler is a great story and seems to be taking his return from one-year retirement very seriously, but he’s 32 years old and didn’t look great in 2020. Mitchell is a solid player who was New England’s first cornerback addition this offseason and loves being with the Patriots, but there’s a reason he’s played for six different teams since entering the NFL in 2014. Bethel is great in his role, but the Patriots need to clear more salary-cap space and it might be time to start saving money on special teams. Williams was a second-rounder in 2019 but has been a total disappointment and is a roster longshot. The Patriots traded a fifth- and seventh-round pick last summer for Wade, whom the Baltimore Ravens selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s talented and once was considered a first-round talent, but he barely played last season and didn’t stand out during minicamp.

If we had to bet, Wade and Mitchell will earn the final two spots (assuming the Patriots roster six corners rather than five), leaving Williams, Bethel and Butler as the odd men out. Those are some tough cuts.

Now, an injury would change the conversation, and it’s entirely possible someone like Marcus Jones begins the season on PUP. There also is additional nuance to consider, but it requires going down a rabbit hole.

You might recall the Patriots cut both Brian Hoyer and Nick Folk last August, seemingly leaving Mac Jones alone at quarterback and rookie Quinn Nordin to handle kicking duties. But Hoyer and Folk both landed on the practice squad and were active for the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, with Nordin a healthy scratch. The Patriots would’ve been allowed to use just two standard elevations on both Folk and Hoyer before having to either cut them or sign them to the 53-man roster. They wound up signing Hoyer after one elevation and Folk after two, while placing Nordin on IR before Week 2.