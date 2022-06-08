David Andrews Gives Strong First Review Of Patriots Rookie Cole Strange

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cole Strange has many things to accomplish before beginning his first season with the New England Patriots. One of them: winning over David Andrews.

Throughout OTAs and two days of mandatory minicamp practices, Strange has looked like a player being groomed as New England’s starting left guard. The 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft also has shown his much-hyped edge, at one point Tuesday sparking a mild dustup with Matthew Judon after diving for a fumble.

Judon wasn’t mad about the play and had great things to say about Strange when speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Similarly, Andrews offered a strong initial review of his new teammate when asked about Strange on Wednesday.

“I think Cole’s doing a great job,” the patriots center said. “I remember what it was like being a rookie. So, there’s a lot on his plate. I think he’s done a good job, you know, coming in and really working hard. … Trying to learn it. Obviously, the biggest jumps, you know, really come in training camp.

“But, you know, he’s done a good job. He works really hard. But like all of us, we’ve got a long way to go.”

Strange was among the more polarizing picks from the draft, with many experts saying the Patriots reached for a player with a second- or third-round grade. That might be true, but Strange now is here, and all that matters is that he and the Patriots find ways to ensure he becomes an impact player.

The Chattanooga product has been impressive during offseason practices, but, as Andrews said, the real test will arrive next month when New England begins training camp.