Patriots Defensive Tackle Reportedly Suspended For First Two Games

Daniel Ekuale reportedly will be unavailable for the first two weeks of the New England Patriots’ 2022 season.

The NFL on Monday suspended the veteran defensive tackle for two games, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. The reason for Ekuale’s suspension has not been reported.

Ekuale spent all of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad but frequently saw playing time, earning seven gameday elevations during the regular season and another in the playoffs. The 28-year-old played a total of 99 defensive snaps as a reserve D-lineman, tallying five tackles and two sacks.

Before joining the Patriots last September, Ekuale spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. He’s set to compete for a roster spot this summer in a position group that also features Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson, Carl Davis, Byron Cowart, Bill Murray and rookies Sam Roberts and LaBryan Ray.

The Patriots completed their spring practice schedule last week, with players now off until training camp begins in late July.