Why DeVante Parker Believes Mac Jones Is ‘Leader’ Patriots Need

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last summer, many Patriots veterans, like Trent Brown, spoke glowingly about Mac Jones despite only having been around the young quarterback for a small amount of time.

DeVante Parker, acquired via trade in early April, is in a similar spot, only working closely with Jones for a couple of months. But that’s all the veteran receiver has needed to be sold on New England’s sophomore signal-caller.

“He’s a leader,” Parker said Tuesday after a voluntary OTA practice outside Gillette Stadium. “He’s a young guy, but he’s vocal as a leader. That’s what this team needs.

“I’ve (only) been out here a few weeks, but I see it.”

Jones looked and played like an emerging leader in his first campaign with the Patriots, but the 2021 first-round pick appears to have taken another step forward this offseason. He’s earned rave reviews for showing up to workouts in “the best shape of his life” and often has paced his teammates during team sprints at practice.

Of course, none of that means Jones will be a better player in 2022, but earning the respect of his teammates and coaches nevertheless is important.

Parker, meanwhile, looked great in the two OTA sessions open to the media. If he can stay healthy, the former Miami Dolphin should be a very productive weapon in the Patriots’ offense.