Patriots Draft Pick Signs Rookie Contract After Promising Minicamp

The New England Patriots signed another member of their 2022 draft class Thursday.

Fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.4 million deal that included a $747,000 signing bonus, agent Jamal Toosan told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss subsequently reported Jones signed the contract.

Jones is the sixth member of the Patriots’ 10-man draft class to sign, joining cornerback Marcus Jones (third round), running back Kevin Harris (sixth), defensive lineman Sam Roberts (sixth) and offensive linemen Chasen Hines (sixth) and Andrew Stueber (seventh).

The Patriots have yet to officially sign offensive lineman Cole Strange (first round), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (second), running back Pierre Strong (fourth) and quarterback Bailey Zappe (fourth), but all four of those players have participated in the team’s spring practices.

Jack Jones flashed during Wednesday’s minicamp practice with an interception and a forced fumble, though he also allowed two big-play receptions to veteran wideout Nelson Agholor. The Arizona State product received ample reps with the first-team defense during mandatory minicamp and should be in contention for playing time when New England’s wide-open cornerback battle heats up in training camp.