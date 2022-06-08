How Isaiah Wynn Handled Questions About Skipping Patriots OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — As a topic, organized team activities (OTAs) are tricky to handle. The practices are voluntary, but players who skip them nevertheless are criticized with the caveat that they might have a good reason beyond simply exercising their CBA-given rights. And make no mistake: Teams want everyone to show up.

Also, fair or not, there is a double standard. Matthew Judon, an established, proven veteran with a reputation as a hard worker, largely was given a free pass for recently skipping Patriots OTAs. On the other hand, Isaiah Wynn, an injury-prone disappointment since entering the NFL, has seen his OTAs absences spawn a slew of trade rumors.

So, many players who skip OTAs inevitably are asked to explain themselves. That’s what happened Wednesday when Wynn spoke with reporters after participating in a mandatory minicamp practice for the second straight day.

With a smile, New England’s first pick from the 2018 NFL Draft offered brief answers while downplaying his absences.

“It’s (voluntary),” Wynn said. “You know, I was working. I was working.”

What was he working on?

“Same thing I did last year,” he said. “I wasn’t here last year for OTAs and all that. Did the same training I did last year and all that — this ain’t new.”