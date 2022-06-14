Why Kyle Dugger Could Be On Verge Of Becoming Real Star For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

There are many questions facing the New England Patriots defense, most of them pessimistic — and fair.

Can they stop the run? Are the young, inexperienced linebackers ready to assume larger roles? Who other than Matthew Judon and Christian Barmore will rush the quarterback? Can Judon avoid another late-season collapse? Who the heck is going to play outside cornerback?

But here’s another one: What if Kyle Dugger turns into one of the best safeties in the NFL?

Many eyes rolled when Bill Belichick used a 2020 second-round pick (his first in that draft) on Dugger, a freakishly athletic safety out of Division II Lenoire-Rhyne. But Dugger impressed in his rookie campaign, racking up 64 tackles while playing in 58% of New England’s defensive snaps across 14 games. Though Dugger’s impact might’ve waned as the season progressed, his usage steadily increased, indicating the Patriots’ confidence in his ability to handle a notoriously complex scheme. He finished 2020 as Pro Football Focus’ 49th-ranked safety, with his elite speed, physicality and instincts indicating a potential leap in Year 2.

And he largely delivered on the promise.

Dugger, playing in 77% of defensive snaps across 15 games, tied for second on the Patriots in both tackles (92) and interceptions (four). He also recovered one fumble, recorded five tackles for a loss and registered two quarterback hits. He finished 2021 as PFF’s 31st-ranked safety. Perhaps most importantly, Dugger made significant strides in pass coverage, mostly reversing a rookie-season trend of opposing offenses targeting him with large, athletic tight ends. He also demonstrated an ability to play all over the field, including in the box as a linebacker, the kind of versatility that has made safeties such as Patrick Chung and Adrian Phillips so successful in the Patriots defense.

Check out Dugger’s snaps by position, per PFF: