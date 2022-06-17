Patriots Mailbag: Could Julian Edelman Really Unretire, Rejoin Pats?

I watched Harris in those minicamp practices and remember believing, naively, that there was no way the Patriots could keep him off their 53-man roster. Then he dropped a touchdown in New England’s preseason opener in Detroit, got hurt a week later and essentially was never heard from again.

That doesn’t mean Nixon, who spent all of last season on the practice squad, can’t make a surprise run at a roster spot. But I’d wait to pencil him in until we see how he looks in training camp and the preseason. It’s one thing to flash in two non-padded practices; it’s another to maintain that momentum over the course of a full NFL summer.

My first, way-too-early 53-man roster projection had Nixon on the wrong side of the cutline, losing out to veterans DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Ty Montgomery and second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton.

@skimaine

what would have to happen with cap space/cuts if Edelman said he wants to come back (and makes the roster). Would he have an impact?

Julian Edelman made headlines this week when he left the door open for a potential NFL return, but I still don’t think we’ll ever see him on a football field again. His knees were shot when he retired last April, and some of those issues — like his bone-on-bone condition — don’t heal with time and rest.

An unpleasant reminder…Edelman has bone on bone in one of his knees, which is why he retired in the first place. https://t.co/xOi0SlMa5a — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 16, 2022

Edelman also said after retiring that he didn’t want to keep playing if he couldn’t perform at the level he was accustomed to.

“I don’t want to have that,” he said in a 2021 “Pardon My Take” interview. “I don’t want to look like that. I respect the game too much; it’s been too good to me. So it’s one of those things where if I can’t go out there and be the player that I know I am in this league and that I’ve been for a consistent period of time, you know, I have no problem walking away because I enjoyed the time that I did have in this league.”

Edelman looked like a shell of himself during his injury-shortened 2020 season, and he’s now 36, older than all but three players on the Patriots’ current roster: Nick Folk, Matthew Slater and Brian Hoyer. If he decides he wants to give it another shot (and not do so with Tom Brady in Tampa), I could see Bill Belichick giving him an opportunity out of respect for all the wideout has done for the franchise. But expecting him to look anything like the Edelman of old seems like wishful thinking.