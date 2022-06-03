Patriots Send Message To Fans Complaining About Pride Flag At Gillette Stadium

NESN Logo Sign In

A digital Pride flag was displayed at Gillette Stadium this week — and some New England Patriots fans were upset about it.

In honor of Pride Month, the Patriots on Wednesday tweeted a photo of the stadium’s video board displaying a rainbow-colored flag that symbolizes support for the LGBTQ+ community. The post prompted well over 100 replies, some of which were homophobic, critical or trolling — or a combination of all three — in nature.

Late Wednesday night, the Patriots’ social media team delivered a response to people who took issue with the post.

“Our comment section is monitored and there is no room for hate,” the organization wrote.

Our comment section is monitored and there is no room for hate. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2022

As for football, New England held voluntary practices Wednesday and Thursday and will return next week for three mandatory minicamp practices.

Afterward, the Patriots will conduct additional OTA practices, the last of which will take place June 17. The team then will go on an extended break before beginning training camp some time in late July.