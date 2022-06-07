Patriots Minicamp Attendance: Kendrick Bourne Absent, Key Veterans Return

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the top weapons in the Patriots offense was nowhere to be found during Day 1 of New England’s mandatory minicamp.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was among six players who were absent Tuesday afternoon — and by far the most notable. Neither the Patriots nor Bourne have provided an explanation for his absence.

Here’s the full list of players who weren’t spotted on the lower practice field outside Gillette Stadium:

WR Kendrick Bourne

K Nick Folk

K Quinn Nordin

OL Chasen Hines

OL Andrew Stuber

DL Byron Cowart

Linebacker Matthew Judon, receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn all were present after sitting out voluntary OTAs. Tackle Trent Brown, who missed portions of OTAs, appeared roughly 30 minutes into practice, likely because he was doing strength/conditioning/rehab work outside the view of reporters.

The Patriots will practice again Wednesday and Thursday. Follow NESN.com for all the latest on New England’s offseason practices and workouts.