Patriots Minicamp: How N’Keal Harry Looked After OTAs Absences

FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry was back on the field Tuesday, and he looked like, well, N’Keal Harry.

Of course, that’s not a good thing. After skipping voluntary Patriots OTAs, the 24-year-old receiver was present Tuesday for Day 1 of New England’s mandatory minicamp and showed many of the same things that have made him such a disappointing player in the NFL.

Relegated to mostly third-string and scout-team work, Harry caught just one of his four targets in competitive team drills. At one point, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry allowed the far smaller and lighter Jalen Mills to easily outmuscle him on a pass breakup. It was the kind of play that Patriots fans have become accustomed to seeing from the Arizona State product since he was taken with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Additionally, as pointed out by NESN.com’s Zack Cox in his minicamp observations column, Harry spent part of New England’s 11-on-11 work doing side drills with a small group of skill players. That, along with his extended work on the scout team, indicates Harry’s low standing on the receiver depth chart.

One final note: Harry spent the entire practice at receiver, with no time at tight end. Over the weekend, Mike Reiss of ESPN floated the possibility of the Patriots asking Harry to switch positions in an attempt to salvage his career in Foxboro. While not an actual report from Reiss, it was framed in a manner that suggested possible inside knowledge.

Nevertheless, Tuesday did not see Harry debut at tight end.

So, where do things go from here? We’ll just have to wait and see. Trade rumors have surrounded Harry since last summer when he went public with a trade request. The Patriots reportedly tried to move him during the 2022 draft, but he remains on the roster with training camp a little over a month away. New England recently declined Harry’s fifth-year option, setting him up for free agency next offseason unless he’s cut beforehand.