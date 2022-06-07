Patriots Minicamp Observations: Mac Jones’ Deep Ball Shines On Day 1

With Bourne absent and Meyers limited, Nixon, who spent all of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, saw an uptick in reps with the offensive starters and performed well, catching all five of his targets (four from Jones) in competitive team drills. He also saw reps as a punt gunner.

Roster spots will be hard to come by in the Patriots’ veteran-laden receiving corps, but the 2021 seventh-round draft pick has stood out positively in all three of the Patriots’ open practices to date.

“Wherever the team needs me to make a play, I’ll do it,” Nixon said.

Other standout plays included the aforementioned completions to Parker and Smith. Running back Damien Harris also had a nice catch up the seam, snatching the ball over linebacker Cameron McGrone.

ASSORTED NOTES

— In a notable shift, Wynn played right tackle in his first practice of the spring rather than his usual left. He’s seen some time at guard but has lined up almost exclusively at left tackle since joining the Patriots in 2018, never playing a snap at right tackle. Brown played left tackle — his position in 2018 — in his limited reps Tuesday.

While this could be simple experimentation by the Patriots, their willingness to change Wynn’s position ahead of his fifth season suggests big changes could be coming to their O-line. Wynn also remains a possible preseason trade candidate, as doing so would wipe his entire $10.4 million salary off New England’s salary cap.

Wynn also received extensive 1-on-1 instruction from offensive line coach Matt Patricia during one 7-on-7 period.

When Brown sat out, Yodny Cajuste played left tackle on the top offensive unit.

— Harry’s return to practice was … less than stellar. Most of his reps came with Zappe and the third-string offense, and he caught just one of his four targets in competitive team drills.

During one period, Harry was part of a small group of skill players that ran prescribed routes against the Patriots’ top defensive backs while the rest of the offense repped full 11-on-11 drills, indicating his place in the team’s wide receiver hierarchy.