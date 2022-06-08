Patriots Minicamp Observations: Young Wideout Pops Again On Day 2

QB REPORT

Mac Jones wasn’t quite as sharp as he was Monday, but this was another strong day for the Patriots’ starting signal-caller. Jones went 13-for-15 in 7-on-7 drills and 6-for-9 in 11-on-11s. Two of those five incompletions were drops, including one off Bourne’s hands that resulted in a Malcolm Butler interception.

Jones’ effectiveness on deep balls has been one of the more notable developments of minicamp. He’s excelled on downfield throws, going 4-for-5 Wednesday on passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air. All four were into tight windows, with Tuesday standout Tre Nixon hauling in two more bombs, Jonnu Smith making a leaping grab over Kyle Dugger and Nelson Agholor diving to haul in a 40-yarder just inside the left sideline.

Brian Hoyer went 5-for-6 in 7s and 3-for-3 in 11s. Rookie Bailey Zappe, who’s looked a tad erratic thus far, completed 6 of 7 passes in 11s but badly underthrew Kristian Wilkerson on a deep pass that was intercepted by fellow draftee Jack Jones. Zappe was 3-for-4 in limited 7-on-7 action.

PLAY OF THE DAY

For the second straight day, this came courtesy of Nixon, who’s been the breakout star of minicamp thus far.

The second-year receiver’s 35-yard reception against Shaun Wade on an early 7-on-7 rep prompted a hip-thrusting celebration from Mac Jones, but his subsequent one-handed, 60-yard catch to beat top slot corner Jonathan Jones sent the Patriots’ offense into hysterics, with Mac Jones sprinting downfield to celebrate with the 2021 seventh-round pick. Nixon also beat Jonathan Jones deep for the standout play of Tuesday’s practice.

As we wrote after Day 1, Nixon’s odds of snagging a roster spot remain slim given the veteran talent above him, and a long-shot Patriots wideout fading into obscurity after a strong spring is an almost-yearly occurrence. But the Ernie Adams favorite has seen significant reps with the first-team offense this week with Meyers limited, and he’s made the most of his chances thus far.

Nixon also returned punts Wednesday after working as a gunner the previous day.

ASSORTED NOTES

— It’s not uncommon for the Patriots to invite college coaches to watch offseason or preseason practices, or for Bill Belichick to chat with them on the field. It is rare, however, for Belichick to spend as much time with a visiting coach as he did with Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda on Wednesday.