Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Congratulates Celtics After Game 3 Finals Win

Kraft has been a TD Garden regular this postseason

by

The Boston Celtics took one more step towards Banner 18 Wednesday night when they dispatched the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. One of the many celebrities who got a courtside glimpse at the win was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who added in some postgame locker room access to his experience.

In a twitter video shared by the Celtics, Robert Kraft was seen giving a speech to the team postgame.

“I’ve been watching the Celtics since I’ve been a kid,” Kraft said, as shared by the Celtics Twitter on Thursday. “… and I loved the teams right up through Bird, but seeing this, you guys have something special here.”

It would be no surprise to see Kraft make another appearance courtside for Boston’s Game 4 matchup against Golden State on Friday. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

More NBA Finals:

Robert Williams Lauded As ‘Game Changer’ For Impact Inn Celtics’ Win
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm
Previous Article

Matt Strahm Shuts Down Angels In Ninth As Red Sox Win Once Again
Boston Celtics center Al Horford
Next Article

Celtics’ Al Horford Describes Challenges Of Defending Steph Curry

Picked For You

Related