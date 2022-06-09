Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Congratulates Celtics After Game 3 Finals Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics took one more step towards Banner 18 Wednesday night when they dispatched the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. One of the many celebrities who got a courtside glimpse at the win was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who added in some postgame locker room access to his experience.

In a twitter video shared by the Celtics, Robert Kraft was seen giving a speech to the team postgame.

Robert Kraft shares some words of encouragement postgame ?? pic.twitter.com/ph8CUGXGXX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 9, 2022

“I’ve been watching the Celtics since I’ve been a kid,” Kraft said, as shared by the Celtics Twitter on Thursday. “… and I loved the teams right up through Bird, but seeing this, you guys have something special here.”

It would be no surprise to see Kraft make another appearance courtside for Boston’s Game 4 matchup against Golden State on Friday. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from TD Garden.