Patriots Rumors: New England Hosting Free Agent Kicker For Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly are taking a look at a free agent specialist.

Kicker Tristan Vizcaino is set to work out for the Patriots on Monday, according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Vizcaino also has a workout lined up with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, per Pelissero’s report.

The #Patriots are working out kicker Tristan Vizcaino today, per source. Vizcaino, who most recently kicked for the #Chargers, also is scheduled for a second workout with the #Raiders on Wednesday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2022

The 25-year-old Vizcaino has kicked for six NFL teams over his three pro seasons. He’s appeared in just seven regular-season games, with six of those coming with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. Last season, he went 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts with a long of 46 yards but was erratic on extra points, going just 10-for-15.

Vizcaino’s workout is notable because the Patriots already have two kickers on their 90-man roster: Nick Folk, who re-signed on a two-year, $5 million contract after a strong 2021 campaign, and 2021 undrafted free agent Quinn Nordin.

Nordin was not spotted at either of the Patriots’ first two open spring practices, however. If he’s dealing with an injury, bringing in another leg to ease the 37-year-old Folk’s workload would make sense.

The Patriots entered the week with five open roster spots but less than $2 million in available salary cap space. Their three-day mandatory minicamp kicks off Tuesday on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.