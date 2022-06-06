Patriots Rumors: N’Keal Harry To Attend Minicamp After Skipping OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

A much-maligned member of the New England Patriots reportedly will be back in Foxboro, Mass., this week.

Fourth-year wideout N’Keal Harry plans to attend the Patriots’ three-day mandatory minicamp after choosing to skip the voluntary portion of New England’s offseason program, according to a report Monday from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Harry is a roster long shot in a receiver group that returns Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor and added veteran DeVante Parker and second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton this offseason.

The 2019 first-rounder has averaged just 1.7 catches and 18.1 receiving yards per game in his career, catching 55.3% of his targets. He caught 12 passes over 12 games last season and was benched in favor of practice squadder Kristian Wilkerson in Week 17.

Harry’s most notable impact last season came as a run-blocking specialist. ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday floated the possibility of the 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver converting to tight end in an effort to stick on the Patriots’ roster.

While players are free to skip organized team activities with no financial penalty, they can be fined for missing minicamp practices, the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and left tackle Isaiah Wynn also will attend minicamp after opting out of OTAs, per multiple reports.