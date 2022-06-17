Patriots Reportedly Sign Darryl Williams, But Not One You’re Thinking Of

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots closed their week by making a minor free agent addition.

New England signed 25-year-old center Darryl Williams, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Friday afternoon, citing a source. Williams spent all of last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad after signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He played his college ball at Mississippi State.

Williams was cut earlier this week.

Now, if you did a double-take when you read the headline, just know you probably weren’t the only one. There are two other NFL players whose names sound phonetically similar to that of the Patriots’ new center — and both hit free agency this offseason.

Running back Darrel Williams, the Chiefs’ leading rusher last season, signed with the Arizona Cardinals in late May. And then there’s offensive tackle Daryl Williams, who still is a free agent after being a full-time starter for the Buffalo Bills in each of the last two seasons.

Again, the Patriots landed neither of those players. Instead, they added a center who likely will compete in training camp for a spot as a backup lineman. New England currently doesn’t have any true center depth behind David Andrews, though some view rookie guard Cole Strange as a potential future replacement.

The Patriots now are on summer break and will return Wednesday, July 27 for the start of training camp.