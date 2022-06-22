Patriots Tease Return Of Red Throwback Uniforms In Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Much to the delight of the Foxboro Faithful, the New England Patriots soon will be turning back the clock with their in-game wardrobe.

The Patriots’ ever-popular red uniforms have been collecting dust in the closet for years now, as the NFL’s “one helmet” rule prevented New England from rocking the threads that first drew critical acclaim in the 1980s. But the league since has approved teams’ usage of an alternate helmet, which opened the door for the red jerseys to return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots fans over the past year had received hints about the revival of the throwback alternates, but those exciting precursors were matched with a potential supply chain-related deterrent. However, the Patriots on Wednesday used their social media channels to clear the air: The red uniforms will be back in rotation in the upcoming season.

The announcement came in the form of a “Back to the Future”-themed video that runs nearly two minutes. The clip features four of New England’s most popular players — Matthew Slater, Matthew Judon, Kendrick Bourne and David Andrews — as well as a cameo appearance from Hall of Famer Andre Tippett.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

The Patriots did not clarify which game(s) the team will don the red jerseys in the 2022 campaign, but it’s safe to say New England fans are champing at the bit to see Mac Jones and company sporting the uniforms from yesteryear.