Patriots’ Trent Brown On Bill Belichick: ‘Bill Is Cool As (Expletive)’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the word ‘cool’ just don’t seem to make much sense together. Despite that, players and coaches throughout the years have used that exact word to describe him, with offensive tackle Trent Brown being the latest.

“Bill cool as (expletive) honestly,” Brown said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think a lot of people have his personality misconstrued, just because — and that’s another thing I love about him — with the Patriots we keep (expletive) in house.

“Whatever people speculate on the outside is just what they speculate, but they’ll never really get some truth’s from inside the building… He’s a cool guy. Super cool. Lot of personality.”

Brown has always been vocal in his praise for all things Patriots. From his love of former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia to his appreciation for New England’s ability to allow him to prepare the way he wants.

“For me, I’m not really big on film study,” Brown said. “I watch film when we watch film together as a team. But for me, we go out and work on technique day in and day out. So I’d rather rely on my technique than watching film, expecting this move here on the first third-down after halftime. If I’m sitting on this move and it doesn’t come then I’m looking like an (expletive), you know?”

Brown has never been shy to share his opinion on things, which helps lend some credence to the fact that he actually does enjoy Bill Belichick’s company inside the building. Maybe he’s not such a curmudgeon after all.