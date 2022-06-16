Portland Sea Dogs Reveal Plan For Hot Dog-Themed Name Change

NESN Logo Sign In

The Portland Sea Dogs are no strangers to food-themed name changes.

So, with National Hot Dog Month kicking off July 1, the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate is planning to temporarily tweak its identity to celebrate the occasion.

The Sea Dogs announced Thursday they’ll transform into the “Maine Red Snappers” for their game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on July 1 at Hadlock Field.

We'll be kicking off #NationalHotDog Month and the 4th of July Weekend off by transforming into the Maine Red Snappers on July 1st. https://t.co/YF6zw4CRHA pic.twitter.com/nRWO4qsW6s — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 16, 2022

Portland will rock specially designed “Red Snappers” jerseys and hats as part of the festivities, which are a shout-out to Maine’s iconic red hot dog and its snapping sound from the natural casing. The game also will feature red snapper/hot dog-themed promotions, adding to the uniqueness of the event.

This isn’t the first time the Portland Sea Dogs have become the “Maine Red Snappers.” And they’ve in the past temporarily changed their name to the “Maine Bean Suppahs” and the “Maine Whoopie Pies,” as well.

It’s all part of the fun that comes with Minor League Baseball, and this particular name change honors a hot dog that’s been a food staple for many Mainers for over a century.