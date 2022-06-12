Rafael Devers Hits Go-Ahead Two-Run Blast In Eighth Vs. Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

After a quick and quiet start, the Boston Red Sox are finally on the board against the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the West Coast road trip.

Rafael Devers hit a go-ahead two-run tank over the left-field wall to break the scoreless tie in the eighth inning. In the previous at-bat, Paul Sewald drilled Rob Refsnyder, and Devers did not waste the two-out opportunity.

With Devers at the plate, a runner on first should be considered a runner in scoring position. His hit was the third late-inning, go-ahead home run in as many games against Seattle.

Watch the go-ahead long ball here:

The Red Sox third baseman is now up to 14 home runs on the season with 35 RBI.