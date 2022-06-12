Rafael Devers Pushes Red Sox Ahead With Two-Run Homer Vs. Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that didn’t take long for the Red Sox.

Boston headed into Saturday’s matchup against the Mariners with a chance to win the series and win their eight straight game against Seattle.

The Red Sox have been known to get out to an early lead, and they did so again off a Rafael Devers two-run home run — his 13th home run of the year.

Got that dawg in him pic.twitter.com/mb6WlWBZh4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2022

The homer was a no-doubter for Devers and traveled 108 MPH off his bat and went 412 feet, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. The home run was also meant the third baseman has now reached 400 career runs scored, 400 RBI and 300 extra base hits, Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

George Kirby and the Mariners apparently weren’t happy with the way Devers enjoyed his home run and sent a message to the next batter J.D. Martinez. The move forced the head umpire to establish order between both benches.

The Red Sox finished the top of the first inning 3-0 after an RBI single from Christian Vázquez. Full coverage of the game can be found on NESN.