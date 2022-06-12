Rare Rookie Card Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Found, Sold

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones has played a role in one Ohio teenager’s unforgettable experience.

Johnny Stone, 13, came away with the lottery ticket of trading cards when he found a rare Black Finite rookie card of Jones in a box of Panini Prizm Football cards earlier this month.

“As soon as I pulled it, I couldn’t breathe,” Stone told the Akron Beacon Journal in a story published last week. “It is the only one of it’s kind. I couldn’t believe it.”

Both Johnny and his father, Chad, buy and flip cards under their business, Stone Sports Cards, so the card-collecting duo knew they had something special with the Jones card.

“It is literally a one in a million chance that Johnny opened that card in the first box on opening day for the series,” Chad said. “It is the best card you can possibly get from the whole product. He won the lottery.”

Stone was quickly approached by other collectors to purchase the one of one card. He ended up selling it to a private collector in Michigan for $100,000. That collector, as shared by the Akron Beacon Journal, then sold it again for $175,000.