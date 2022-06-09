Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Big Shakeup After Kiké Hernández IL News

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels are trending in opposite directions.

The Red Sox entered Wednesday having won six straight, improving Boston’s record to 29-27, while the Angels are stuck in a 13-game losing streak that has dropped Los Angeles’ record to 27-30.

The Angels on Tuesday fired manager Joe Maddon. It didn’t lead to immediate results, as the Sox took down the Halos 6-5 in 10 innings one day after Boston starter Michael Wacha tossed a complete-game shutout in Monday’s series opener.

Can the Angels snap their skid Wednesday in the third game of a four-game set? Or will the Red Sox continue their winning ways in the second stop of a three-city West Coast swing?

Nathan Eovaldi will take the ball for Boston on Wednesday night. He’s coming off back-to-back victories, first going the distance against the Baltimore Orioles on May 28 and then holding the Oakland Athletics scoreless for six innings last Friday.

The Red Sox’s lineup will have a much different look, as manager Alex Cora revealed before the game that Kiké Hernández was headed to the injured list with a right hip flexor strain. Jonathan Araúz will take Hernández’s spot on the active roster and join the team in Anaheim, with Cora saying this is a stretch where he’d like to get his infielders some rest.

Speaking of rest, Rafael Devers will receive a breather Wednesday, prompting Cora to move Bobby Dalbec across the diamond to third base while Christian Vázquez starts at first base. Kevin Plawecki will catch Eovaldi behind the plate.