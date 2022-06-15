Red Sox Announce Slew Of Roster Moves Ahead Of Game Vs. Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a few moves Wednesday ahead of their middle game against the Oakland Athletics.

Boston announced it placed Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 related injured list. Manager Alex Cora announced Arroyo wasn’t feeling well after the Red Sox’s 6-1 win over the A’s, and that’s why he was scratched.

To replace Arroyo, the Red Sox recalled Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester. The speedy outfielder has been up and down between the WooSox and Boston this season.

Josh Winckowski also was recalled from Worcester and will start for the Red Sox. Cora announced the pitcher would return to the Major League Baseball ballclub after Tuesday’s win. Winckowski made his MLB debut with the Sox on May 29 in which he lasted three innings.

Phillips Valdez was optioned to Triple-A in order to make room for Winckowski.

In other Red Sox roster news, Jonathan Araúz, who was designated for assignment by Boston, was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, the team announced.

The Red Sox get back to work Wednesday night with their middle game against the Athletics. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.