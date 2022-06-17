Red Sox Appropriately React To Rafael Devers Being Left Off Power Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox did not take too kindly to Major League Baseball’s latest hitter power rankings.

Rafael Devers did not make the list despite homering in four straight games as the third baseman continues his successful 2022 season at the plate. Just check out some of the numbers for yourself:

Rafael Devers leads MLB in hits (85), total bases (158), runs (tied, 53), and XBH (tied, 40).



Since May 6, he is batting .362 with a 1.153 OPS, 12 HR, and 30 RBI in 37 games. During that time, he and Paul Goldschmidt are tied for the MLB lead in FanGraphs WAR (3.2). — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) June 17, 2022

Those stats certainly paint a picture of a hitter who’s hot at the plate, but apparently MLB writers didn’t feel the same. Included on the list are New York Mets’ Pete Alonso and New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who has played just 11 games this season.

So when the Red Sox saw the rankings, they appropriately reacted.

That’s probably how a lot of Red Sox fans feel, too.