Red Sox Appropriately React To Rafael Devers Being Left Off Power Rankings

The Boston Red Sox did not take too kindly to Major League Baseball’s latest hitter power rankings.
Rafael Devers did not make the list despite homering in four straight games as the third baseman continues his successful 2022 season at the plate. Just check out some of the numbers for yourself:
Those stats certainly paint a picture of a hitter who’s hot at the plate, but apparently MLB writers didn’t feel the same. Included on the list are New York Mets’ Pete Alonso and New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who has played just 11 games this season.
So when the Red Sox saw the rankings, they appropriately reacted.
That’s probably how a lot of Red Sox fans feel, too.
Sure, these lists hold no weight and essentially mean nothing. But it would be nice if it recognized one of the hottest hitters in the game.
Devers will look to keep his hot bat going when the Red Sox begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 5:30 p.m. on NESN.